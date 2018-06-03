Cards’ Wacha loses no-hit bid, Pirates open 9th with single

Posted 3:46 pm, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, June 3, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Michael Wacha of the St. Louis Cardinals has lost his no-hit bid against Pittsburgh on a leadoff single in the ninth inning by rookie Colin Moran.

Moran fouled off the first three pitches before lining a solid single to right field Sunday.

Wacha was pulled following the hit, and left to a standing ovation at Busch Stadium after throwing 111 pitches.

Wacha struck out eight and walked two.

St. Louis leads 5-0.