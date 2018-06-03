Fishing fair for the entire family in Grafton, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. - The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is a great event for the entire family and is on June 9th. The fishing fair is free and every child will leave with a prize.

Scott Isringhausen, Urban Fishing Coordinator for Southern Illinois, joins us in the studio to tell us more about what you can expect.

Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair

June 9th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pere Marquette State Park - Grafton, Illinois

For more information visit www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/PereMarquette.aspx.