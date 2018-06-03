FZiAm: Strength in Diversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Fort Zumwalt School District's Diversity Program is hosting its first annual diversity athlete camp on June 23rd. This camp will allow students to hear from speakers from all over the country, who will share their stories of adversity within their diversity, and engage the students in conversations to help them understand the importance of recognizing diversity and share their diversity with others. The camp will strive to help our youth navigate the difficult discussions about race, equity, and diversity.

#FZiAm: Diversity Athlete Camp

June 23, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (registration begins at 7:15 a.m.)

Ft. Zumwalt North High School

1230 Tom Ginnever Ave.

O’Fallon, MO 63366

For more information visit https://fziamdiversityathletecamp.weebly.com.