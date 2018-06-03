(KTVI) - Pat Juckem takes over as WashU men's basketball coach.
New Era at WashU as Juckem Takes Over Men’s Basketball Program
-
Billikens Basketball has Tournament Hopes for 2018-19
-
Illinois’ Underwood Talks Future, Frazier, and Top Recruit Dosunmu
-
College basketball in the spotlight in St. Louis in the coming weeks
-
Super Bowl Champ Carey Davis Takes Over at Hazelwood Central
-
TKO turned over to the Kids – The Kid’s Opinion
-
-
Michael Porter Jr. will play today for Mizzou
-
Don’t hold your breath for a Mizzou-Kansas hoops exhibition revival
-
Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo
-
Chaminade Signing Day
-
Mark Edwards Retiring After 37 Years at Washington University
-
-
Kansas & Villanova Complete the Final Four in NCAA Tournament
-
Missouri to face Florida State in NCAA Tournament
-
Courtney Ramey Chooses Texas to play his College Basketball