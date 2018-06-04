× Administrator at Priory School removed following ‘inappropriate images’ found on laptop

CREVE COEUR, MO -An administrator at the St. Louis Priory School’s Junior School has been removed from his post.

The school sent a letter home to parents saying in part:

“Priory`s IT Director discovered inappropriate images on the laptop computer used by the administrator. “To the best of our understanding, these images were downloaded from the internet and the subjects were not associated with Saint Louis Priory School.”

Tonight, our partners at the Post-Dispatch confirm Creve Coeur police are investigating, but that they are uncertain if any crime was committed.