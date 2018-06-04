Canoe the Mississippi River – Big Muddy Adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Monday, June 4 marks Big Muddy Adventure first regularly scheduled canoe trip to the Saint Louis landmark.

Enjoy the three-hour, 9-mile adventure paddling the Mississippi River to downtown St. Louis.

Adventures will be picked up at the cobblestone Arch parking lot and taken up the Mississippi River.

Big Muddy Adventures offers custom guided river trips by canoe and kayak, including St. Louis area day trips, full moon floats, and multi-day canoe camping trips.

The trip is $45 per person or $60 dollars with a lunch included.