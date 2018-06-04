× Cardinals Pick Slugging 3rd Baseman with First Round Pick in MLB Draft

The Cardinals went for power in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday, June 4. Third baseman Nolan Gorman from Sandra Day O’Connor High School in Phoenix, Arizona was the Redbirds pick with the 19th choice in the draft. The lefthanded hitting Gorman is considered the best power prospect in the draft. He is also the first player drafted that was born in the year 2000.

With their next pick, #43, the Cards chose pitcher Griffin Roberts from Wake Forest University. Roberts is being hailed for having the best breaking ball in the draft. With their third pick in the MLB Draft, pick #75, the Cards chose TCU first baseman Luken Baker. The righthanded hitter is 6’4″ and 265 pounds.

The Draft continues on Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6.