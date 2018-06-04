Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…TUESDAY…JUNE 5, 2018

.

More great weather on this Tuesday…lots of sunshine and after a pretty morning…a little warmer in the afternoon 88 for the high…hanging around 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday…with a slow up-tick in the humidity…slow the key word. A weak backdoor cool front comes at us from the northeast late today…the atmosphere too dry to pop any rainfall. The focus for scattered showers and storms will be in play Saturday and Saturday night