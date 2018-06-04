Dead baby ‘no more than 14 days old’ found floating off Florida coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The body of an infant was found floating in the ocean off the coast of Florida on Friday, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the infant and how she got there.

“The female infant was no more than 14 days old,” according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The infant was discovered about 75 to 100 feet offshore near the Boynton Beach Inlet by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who was out boating.

We are seeking the community's assistance to identify this baby found Friday, June 1st on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. The female infant was no more than 14 days old. Anyone with information please call Det. Hamilton at (561)688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbso.org pic.twitter.com/RxcSAJznBp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

“It’s gut-wrenching and we hate seeing it and we really desperately want to get to the bottom of what happened,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steven Strivelli told the Sun-Sentinel. “At this point we’re still in the theory phase, we don’t know what really happened.”

Authorities released an artist’s rendering of what the baby may have looked like at birth and are asking for members of the community to come forward with any information that might help them learn the infant’s identity.