Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Getting enough sleep is important for everyone, but which sex has more sleep issues? And more importantly, what can be done to avoid all the side effects of not getting enough sleep?

Dr. Joe Ojile, Ceo and medical director of the Clayton Sleep Clinic, was here at FOX 2 to discuss the importance of getting enough sleep. For more information, visit: claytonsleep.com.