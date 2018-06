Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a male found deceased in south St. Louis. Police say the victim was found unresponsive in an alley after being shot in the 4300 block of Wallace Street.

Police tell Fox 2 that the man was trying to enter a home that he lawfully was not to enter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say person shot on Wallace appears to have been someone trying to unlawful enter home. Initial police determination is that shooting was justified. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/e3IxNOo76d — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) June 5, 2018

Homicide detectives on scene for a male who was shot and killed. Body found on alley on Wallace about a block away from Morganford. pic.twitter.com/MGKKiV1LdF — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) June 5, 2018