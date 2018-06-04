Jury selection begins Monday in Belleville hair salon triple murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, ILL- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, June 2 in the murder trial of a man accused of murdering three people in a Belleville hair salon 13 years ago.

Samuel Johnson, 51, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in 2016.

Johnson is accused of stabbing Belleville sisters Dorothy Bone, 82, and Doris Fischer, 79, and hair stylist Michael Cooney in 2005. At the time of the crime, Johnson was only charged with a previous attempted burglary.

The victims were all found inside the hair salon at Cooney's home

Jury selection is set to begin today at the St. Clair County Courthouse.