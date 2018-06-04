× Parson says he’ll likely retain Greitens’ cabinet

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to work with the cabinet members picked by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Parson on Monday told reporters outside his Capitol office that he doesn’t anticipate any changes to the cabinet now he’s governor.

Parson assumed leadership shortly after Greitens opted to resign Friday evening rather than continue fighting possible impeachment and allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Both are Republicans but won office independently of each other.

Greitens was a self-described political outsider and named department leaders from across the country, including some who served in similar government positions and others from the private sector.

Parson says Greitens brought in a good team.