Pets of the Week – Harry and Truman

ST. LOUIS - Harry and Truman are a pair of 10-week-old lab/terrier mixes that are up for adoption this week!

The pups are part of a litter of five, sponsored by Hair She Blows Pet Grooming in Glen Carbon. All five pups will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed, microchipped, and tested before being available for adoption.

Harry is very playful and outgoing, while Truman seems content to just snuggle.

You can visit Harry, Truman, and their siblings at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.