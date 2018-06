Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas was in St. Louis on Monday, June 4th and visited Bellerive Country Club, site of the 2018 PGA Championship. Thomas played a practice round with the media and discussed repeating as PGA Champ if he can win golf's fourth major event again.

The 2018 PGA Championship will be played at Bellerive Country Club from August 9-12.