Police respond to frightening home invasion in Shiloh, Illinois

SHILOH, Ill. - Terrifying moments for a Shiloh, Illinois family overnight as someone threatened them with a gun inside their home. Investigators said it was not a random act.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Blue Spruce Court, near Hartman and Thouvenot Lanes in the Manors of Woodfield subdivision.

The victims appeared shaken up Monday afternoon but said they were OK physically. They wanted to get the word out about the crime.

According to a police spokesperson, a masked suspect entered through an unlocked door and threatened the residents with a handgun. The suspect mentioned having an issue with a specific person connected to the residence.

That suspect was last seen on foot headed toward Cedarwood Trail wearing glasses and all black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Shiloh Police at 618-632-9047.