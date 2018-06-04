Public voting now open for Illinois’ Bicentennial Coin Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, ILL- Illinois residents can vote on their favorite of five designs for a souvenir coin marking the state's 200th birthday until June 15.

All five designs highlight Illinois or Illinois history with options ranging from a portrait of the state capitol to a map of Illinois next to Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the winning design will be minted on one side of the commemorative bicentennial coin while the other side will feature the state seal.

The final winner will be announced on June 18.

People may also pre-order the coins online that will be available August 1.