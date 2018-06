Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, ILL- Police are investigating a home invasion in Shiloh Illinois that happened on Monday, June 2.

The incident happened around 1:30a.m. on Blue Spruce Court and Mahogany Lane.

According to police, the suspect entered the home without permission pointed a gun at the couple and demanded money.

The suspect is described as wearing a bandana and glasses.

The investigation is ongoing.