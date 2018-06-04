Song of the Day – Muny Monday – Jerome Robbins’ Broadway!

Guess what?! Muny Monday’s are back! And to kick off, we have a Muny premiere… Jerome Robbins’ Broadway! This epic musical highlights Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins! Playing June 11-17, don’t miss this celebratory start to the Muny’s centennial season!

Jerome Robbins’ Broadway celebrates classic music and choreography from the golden age of the American musical. In its first staging ever in the world since its original Broadway production and tour, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway is an epic musical anthology that honors the career highlights of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins. Filled with mesmerizing production numbers from some of Robbins’ biggest hits, including West Side Story, On the Town, Peter Pan, The King and I and Fiddler on the Roof, this is one monumental Muny premiere befitting a celebratory start to our centennial season!

