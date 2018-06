Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to St. Louis on Friday, June 15 at Hollywood Casino

Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now.

The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act.

FOX 2 is giving away a VIP experience including a pair of PIT tickets + a pair of Backstage Experience passes!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, June 8th at NOON.

