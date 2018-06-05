Attorney for death row inmate disappointed over postponement of board of inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the attorneys representing Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams was disappointed he was not able to present evidence before a special board of inquiry on Tuesday morning. Williams was convicted of the 1998 stabbing death of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle.

A board of inquiry was formed by Governor Eric Greitens after he issued a stay of execution in August 2017. Williams’ attorneys were hoping to present evidence on Monday they believe will stop the execution from taking place. They received word on Friday that Monday’s meeting would not take place.

“It was a little bit disappointing that sort of at the last minute we had to get the case postponed, but hopefully it will happen again in the not too distant future,” said Kurt Gipson, Williams’ attorney.

Gipson said the board has met a few times to review testimony and appeals but has yet to hear from Williams’ attorneys. The board of inquiry is made up of retired judges who are now seeking direction from recently sworn in Gov. Mike Parson before moving forward.

Williams’ attorneys have presented evidence that the murder weapon included DNA from the victim and an unknown male that is not Williams. St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch has maintained the review does not exonerate Williams. Gipson hopes the review will go forward.

“If he (Gov. Parson) and his legal staff review the case, I think they’ll reach the same conclusion that Gov. Greitens did,” said Gipson. “That there are serious questions regarding whether Mr. Williams is guilty.”