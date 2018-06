Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo- A Bobcat was spotted in Franklin County.

A resident of the St. Albans neighborhood Keith Kirchoefer snapped a photo around 8p.m. Monday of the big cat on the prowl.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Bobcats are active all year round and are very shy generally. Their diet can include small rodents, turkey, and deer, especially fawns.

They also have been known to pounce on family pets.