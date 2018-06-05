Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…WEDNESDAY…JUNE 6, 2018

The day on Wednesday starts out great again…lots of sunshine and low humidity…during the afternoon…warm it to 90 degrees…with a slight come back in the humidity…slight is the key word… still a great early June day. Thursday…sunshine and 91 degrees…more humid in the afternoon…then Friday, Saturday and Sunday…the Summer feel is back…partly sunny…warm and more humid with scattered rain and storms…no all day rains…but back to watching the sky…just in time for the weekend.