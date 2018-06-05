Director at St. Louis Priory School removed after ‘inappropriate images’ found on laptop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo- An administrator at a private Creve Coeur Catholic school has been removed from his roles at St. Louis Priory School and no longer on-campus residence after inappropriate images were found on his school laptop, according to a letter from the school.

In a letter sent by the Headmaster Father Gregory Mohrman, the administrator was removed from his role with the school after pictures were located during a routine review of electronic devices. Mohrman calls the situation 'a very serious matter' that deeply saddens him.

The letter does not detail the images that were found but goes to say that it appears the images were downloaded from the internet and the subjects were not associated with St. Louis Priory School.

Father Mohrman also writes that neither Priory nor St. Louis Abbey has received any allegations of inappropriate behavior against the administrator.

Our partners are the Post Dispatch report that Creve Coeur police confirm that they received information about the content found on the laptop May 30 and are investigating.

A counselor facilitated session was held Monday night for parents.