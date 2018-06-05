× Gardner seeks to release Greitens case dismissal agreement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner wants to make public the full agreement that dismissed a computer data tampering charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Gardner on Monday asked Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to determine if her office can legally release the full agreement approved by a judge last week. The felony charge was dropped as part of an agreement that called for Greitens to resign. He left office Friday.

The charge accused Greitens of using a donor list from the veterans’ charity he founded for political fundraising in his 2016 campaign.

The “stipulation for dismissal” agreement includes seven provisions. Two of them are redacted. Gardner’s office said in a letter to Hawley that she believes the documents should be disclosed even though the case has been dismissed.