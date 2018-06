× Get your wardrobe ready for warmer weather and save on dresses

ST. LOUIS- Right now at JCPenney save on City Streets dresses for less than $5 with coupon code.

Choose from shift dresses, floral fit, flare, cold shoulder, strapless and more. All dresses come in various colors and styles.

Shipping is free when you spend $99

City Street brand is exclusive to JCPenney.

Coupon Code:

16toshop

Grab this deal here: www.jcpenny.com