Governor Parson to meet state, local leaders 

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – New Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is starting off his time in the governor’s mansion by talking with state lawmakers and local elected officials.

Parson is set to meet Tuesday with Republican House legislative leaders and a bipartisan group of Missouri mayors, including Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

Parson took office Friday, the same day former Gov. Eric Greitens officially resigned amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Parson also is starting to assemble his team of top staffers.

He announced Tuesday that Aaron Willard will be his chief of staff. Willard served as chief of staff to former speakers of the state House, led President Donald Trump’s campaign in Missouri and then joined the Trump administration in the U.S. Commerce Department.