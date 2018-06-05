Homeowner comes home to chaos, witnesses 2 men shot to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO – Chaos, that’s what Sandrel Armstrong tells me she arrived home to this Tuesday afternoon on Graybirch Drive.

In an effort to put an end to it, she bared witness to something she couldn’t imagine.

“I don’t even know where to start! All I can do is say I don’t know what is going on,” Armstrong said.

Shattered glass and a broken heart is all Armstrong is left with after witnessing two men being shot right before her eyes.

The woman says she arrived home in Berkley to an all-out shootout.

“When I got to my street I heard gunshots, pow, pow, pow, pow,” the homeowner said. “Then I heard another set of gunshots.”

With her car still running, Armstrong tells me she got out and tried to stop the group of young men from shooting at one another.

“I saw it actually happening and I said hey what are you doing, but it was done already,” Armstrong said.

The mother says she watched the men try to put another guy in the backseat of their car and sped away.

St. Louis County Police say two men later died at a hospital.

Neighbors are left stunned.

“Usually it’s not like this and since I’ve been here in March just really quiet,” a neighbor said. “It’s really shocking.”

Once everything settled, Armstrong realized a bullet blast through her living room window and went through a painting.

That happened all while her 17-year-old son and elderly mother were inside.

“She always sits here to look out the window,” Armstrong said pointing to her living room window. “Luckily she wasn’t sitting here today because that’s where the bullet went.”

Armstrong says she plans to pray for the families involved and hope this is not what is to look forward to this summer.

“Over some kids that had discrepancies in their lives and now both of them are gone,” Armstrong said. ” Both of them are gone. That is so sad!”

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on to double homicide to call CrimeStoppers.

