AG Hawley says Gardner can release agreement with Greitens regarding charges

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -The Missouri attorney general’s office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the full agreement that dismissed a computer data tampering charge against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday asked Attorney General Josh Hawley to determine whether her office could legally release the full agreement approved by a judge last week. The felony charge accusing Greitens of misusing a charity donor list was dropped as part of an agreement that called for Greitens to resign. He left office Friday.

On Tuesday, D. John Sauer, an assistant attorney general, and state solicitor wrote in a letter to Gardner that a review found that the unredacted agreement constitutes an open record under Missouri law.

It’s unclear if or when the agreement will be released. Messages on Tuesday seeking comment from Gardner’s office and from Greitens’ attorneys were not immediately returned.