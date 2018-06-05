Molina, Carlos Martinez return from DL

Posted 2:57 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:56PM, June 5, 2018

JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have activated catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Carlos Martinez following stints on the disabled list.

Molina missed 26 games with a pelvic injury and traumatic hematoma after being hit in the groin by a foul ball on May 5. He played two games for the Springfield Cardinals (AA) on a rehab assignment.

JUPITER, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Carlos Martinez #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Martinez returns after recuperating from a right lat strain suffered on May 8. At the time of his injury, Martinez led the National League with a 1.62 ERA. He pitched four innings in Springfield on May 31 and will start for the Cardinals Tuesday evening against the Miami Marlins.