Molina & Martinez Return, Cards Still Fall to Marlins, 7-4

On a night when the Cardinals got both Yadier Molina and Carlos Martinez back in their lineup, bad fundamental play cost the Birds in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Molina drove in the Cards first run with a second inning single to score Marcell Ozuna. But the poor play crept into the contest. Carlos Martinez’ wild throw in the third inning allowed the go ahead run to score, making it 2-1 Marlins. After a Brian Anderson two run homer in the fifth inning, Miami led 5-2. But the Cardinals would rally, cutting the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom half of the fifth. Another Cardinals miscue ended that rally when Tommy Pham got picked off third base by Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena. Miami added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth inning. One scored on a sac pop up to third. Matt Carpenter made the catch down the left field line in foul territory. But instead of letting the foul ball drop, Carpenter made the tough catch. It allowed J.B. Shuck to score the run, making it 7-4.

Carlos Martinez pitched just four innings in his return start from a month long stay on the disabled list. He allowed two runs and five walks in those four innings of work. Preston Guilmet, just recalled from AAA Memphis allowed three runs in one inning pitched and took the loss. Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna had three hits each to pace the Cardinals offense.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 32-26.