ST. LOUIS- A man was shot and killed while trying to force his way into a house window late Monday.

The incident happened on Wallace Street at Morganford Road around 9:45 p.m.

According to police the woman living in the residence was in or had been in a prior relationship with the man and had an order of protection against him.

The case has been turned over to the St. Louis circuit attorney`s office for review.