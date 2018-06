Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- More than 4,000 fencers, including many Olympic hopefuls for the 20-20 games will be competing in the US National Fencing Championships in late June.

Ron Daugherty chairman of the USA Fencing National Championships and Donald Anthony USA Fencing President joined FOX2 in the morning to talk about championships and the live fencing exhibition performed by local fencers here in St. Louis.

For more information visit: www.usafencing.org