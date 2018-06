Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS-There's something you need to be aware of regarding your cell phone. It's called a Geo-Fence. It's a location-based service, app or other software which triggers pre-programmed action on your mobile device when you enter a certain area.

Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies Inc. joined FOX 2 to explain the pros and cons of 'geo-fencing'. For more information, visit: www.bladetechinc.com