2 men slain in St. Louis suburb of Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a double homicide in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon while responding to a shooting in Berkeley. The men were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details were immediately released, including the men’s names. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.