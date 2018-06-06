× Alex Reyes has surgery; done for the season

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes, who missed the entire 2017 season after having Tommy John surgery, will now miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign after having surgery.

Reyes, 23, pitched just four innings in his May 30 return before having to leave the game. He was placed on the disabled list the next day with a strained right lat muscle.

Prior to that start, Reyes last pitched for the Cardinals in September 2016. He underwent ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow in February 2017.