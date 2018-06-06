Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…for…THURSDAY…JUNE 7, 2018
The summer feel is back in place and hanging tough today and for the next several days…heat and humidity thru Sunday…90-91 for the high on Thursday and again on Friday…partly to mostly sunny skies…then late Friday night, Saturday and Sunday… Summer…partly sunny…warm and humid with scattered rain and storms…no all day rains…but back to watching the sky…just in time for the weekend.