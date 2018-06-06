Enjoy a nighttime multimedia experience at the Missouri Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo- The Missouri Botanical Gardens Flora Borealis exhibit opens June 29.

Flora Borealis is a nighttime multimedia experience were visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Botanical Garden location, that is transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the garden to life.

The exhibit runs through August 26 and it is open from 7p.m. to 11p.m. nightly except for Wednesdays in July.

For tickets or more information visit: www.missouribontanicalgardens.com