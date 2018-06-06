Missouri State Highway Patrol Walkthrough Initiative program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo-When students return to school from summer break, they may see some new faces wandering the halls. During the 2018-2019 school year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is rolling out a new program called a 'Walkthrough Initiative.'

The program was tested out in the Lindbergh School District earlier this year.

An estimated 390 schools in the greater St. Louis area (on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River) will be participating in the program this fall including the schools in the Francis Howell School District.

During school hours, two troopers at a time will walk the halls of the school engaging with students and faculty allowing an opportunity to build relationships in a positive learning environment.

The goal is to have officers visit each Francis Howell school between three and five times each month or as requested. Troopers will also provide information about general safety and state laws.

These visits will not replace school resource officers. Highway patrol officials say this new program adds another layer of security for the school.