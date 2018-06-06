× House drops subpoena for Greitens-related record

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) – The Missouri House committee that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens has dropped an attempt to get records related to a nonprofit group that supported him.

A Cole County judge had scheduled a hearing Thursday on whether to still enforce a House subpoena for records from Greitens’ campaign and a pro-Greitens group called A New Missouri in light of his resignation last Friday.

But that hearing was canceled after a House attorney notified the judge Wednesday that it’s withdrawing its request to enforce the subpoena.

The House panel had sought records related to any coordination between Greitens, his campaign and the nonprofit, as well as media advertising records from the nonprofit.

A New Missouri is a social welfare nonprofit that is not required by federal rules to disclose