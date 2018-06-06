× Iran opens new nuclear facility for centrifuge production

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) _ Iran’s nuclear chief has inaugurated the Islamic Republic’s new nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz that is geared toward producing centrifuges that will operate within the limits of the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers.

Iranian state television broadcast an interview with Ali Akbar Salehi after nightfall on Wednesday, showcasing the facility at Natanz’s uranium enrichment center.

In the interview, Salehi says the facility’s construction began even before the 2015 deal was signed and that he hopes the first centrifuges _ known as old-generation centrifuges _ will roll out in a month’s time.

In a gesture likely directed at the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the deal, Iran on Tuesday informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will increase its nuclear enrichment capacity, yet stay within the provisions of the accord.