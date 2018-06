× Lewis and Clark Community College closed for water main break

GODFREY, ILL. – Lewis and Clark Community College will close at noon Wednesday for a water main break.

The Godfrey campus experienced a major water line break in the area of Hatheway Cultural Center.

Emergency crews are on campus staging repairs, and classes should resume at 4:30p.m.

All other campuses & Montessori will remain open.

Refresh this page for updates.