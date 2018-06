Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20”) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25”). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story 💙💙 Photo by @heathermohrphotography

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jun 6, 2018 at 10:00am PDT