ST. LOUIS- If you're diagnosed with breast cancer, your first thought might be, let's do all we can to remove the cancer, including chemotherapy. A new study revealed that many women with a common breast cancer can skip chemo.

Dr. Stephanie Schnepp, breast surgeon at SSM St. Mary's Hospital joined FOX 2 in the morning to talk about how some women can safely skip chemo, and take a drug instead.

