RECIPE: Make your own veggie broth

ST. LOUIS -Make your own veggie broth with STL Veg Girl

Recipe: Veggie broth

INGREDIENTS

Mushrooms

Garlic

Sundried tomatoes

Celery

Carrots

Bay leaves

Onion

Leek

Chili pepper

SETUP

3-5 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

3-4 stalks of celery, washed and roughly chopped

2 white or yellow onions, roughly chopped

4-5 cloves of garlic, peeled (whole)

3 bay leaves

handful of dried mushrooms

1 leek, washed and chopped

5-6 sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil

1 hot chili pepper, de-seeded and roughly chopped

DIRECTIONS

Pour 2 quarts of water into a large stock pot, just covering the vegetables. Bring to a boil, down to a simmer and allow to cook for about 90 minutes. Strain out the vegetables, cool, and store in freezer.

This is a great broth base for soups, stews, grains, etc. as it allows you ultimate control over the ingredients and adds another layer of immune boosting components.

NOTE: Stay away from cruciferous vegetables and adding a lot of stems from the greens as it will add a bitter flavor.

Unless you don`t mind your broth turning purple, do not add red onion or purple cabbage to your broth.