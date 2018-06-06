RECIPE: Make your own veggie broth
ST. LOUIS -Make your own veggie broth with STL Veg Girl
Recipe: Veggie broth
INGREDIENTS
Mushrooms
Garlic
Sundried tomatoes
Celery
Carrots
Bay leaves
Onion
Leek
Chili pepper
SETUP
3-5 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
3-4 stalks of celery, washed and roughly chopped
2 white or yellow onions, roughly chopped
4-5 cloves of garlic, peeled (whole)
3 bay leaves
handful of dried mushrooms
1 leek, washed and chopped
5-6 sun-dried tomatoes, not packed in oil
1 hot chili pepper, de-seeded and roughly chopped
DIRECTIONS
Pour 2 quarts of water into a large stock pot, just covering the vegetables. Bring to a boil, down to a simmer and allow to cook for about 90 minutes. Strain out the vegetables, cool, and store in freezer.
This is a great broth base for soups, stews, grains, etc. as it allows you ultimate control over the ingredients and adds another layer of immune boosting components.
NOTE: Stay away from cruciferous vegetables and adding a lot of stems from the greens as it will add a bitter flavor.
Unless you don`t mind your broth turning purple, do not add red onion or purple cabbage to your broth.
Plant-based Nutrition Summit
Washington University
Hilltop Campus
July 14th