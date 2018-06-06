RECIPE: Smoked carnitas from the Saint Louis Science Center
ST. LOUIS- Smoked carnitas from the Saint Louis Science Center
Recipe: Smoked carnitas
INGREDIENTS
10 lb Bone-In Pork Shoulder (smoked for 6 hours at 185 degrees F)
2.5 oz. Onion (Caramelized)
3 oz. Dried Apple
2 16-oz. Cans Hard Cider
1 C Apple Cider Vinegar
6 Garlic Cloves
1 C Water
DIRECTIONS:
Put everything in a deep roasting pan. Cover the pan with parchment. Braise at 300 degrees until fork tender.
Science at Sunset
Saint Louis Science Center
June 7th – Aug. 9th from 5-8 P.M.