Reyes Season is Over after Lat Surgery

Alex Reyes 2018 season is done after just one start and four innings pitched. Reyes made his 2018 debut on May 30th in Milwaukee against the Brewers, but felt fatigued after that outing. Reyes was diagnosed with a right lat strain on May 31st and placed on the disabled list. Reyes went to Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 6th to have Dr. Anthony Romeo give a second opinion. Romeo found a significant right lat strain and fraying of the tendon. The Cardinals and their doctors agreed to have Dr. Romeo repair the tendon and surgery was performed. The recovery time for Reyes is six months, thus ending his 2018 season. Reyes had just returned from elbow surgery after missing the entire 2017 baseball season.

Cardinals General Michael Girsch details the surgery and recovery for Reyes.