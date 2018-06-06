× SIU trustees to meet on future of university’s president

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – Southern Illinois University’s board of trustees has called a meeting for later this week to discuss the future of the school’s president.

Two members of the board’s executive committee called Friday’s special meeting to consider placing university president Randy Dunn on administrative leave and the appointment of an acting president.

Dunn in 2014 became president of the university, which has campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville. He told the Chicago Tribune he hasn’t requested leave from his job, nor was meeting called with his knowledge.

It was not immediately clear which two members of the board’s executive committee called for the meeting.

Dunn in recent weeks has been embroiled in a controversy over funding of SIU’s two campuses, supporting the equal division of funds. A release of emails revealed he used crude language in dismissing the concerns of officials at the Carbondale campus.