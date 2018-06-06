SLU opens ‘Hotel Influenza’ for vaccine study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Welcome to the Hotel Influenza!

Saint Louis University converted part of its former hotel in the Salas Center into a research suite for vaccine study.

Dr. Dan Hoft, director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, visits Fox 2 News at 6 to discuss the importance and need for volunteers who’re willing to be exposed to the flu virus for research purposes.

While there is not a challenge study open at this time, those interested in being contacted for future research can visit vaccine.slu.edu, email vaccine@health.slu.edu or call 314-977-6333.