Smash-and-grab thieves hit Ballwin ITechShark store

BALLWIN, Mo- Ballwin police are investigating an early morning smash and grab.

The incident happened at iTechShark off Manchester Road around 2:30a.m. Wednesday. According to police two masked men broke into the store by smashing through the enrty door window.

Surveillance video shows the suspects making their way to the store. It is reported that the men walked into the storage room and took off with several computers.

The suspects sped away in a black BMW going 110 miles per hour almost hitting a police car in the process.

The investigation is ongoing.